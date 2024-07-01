Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 1,906,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,333. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

