Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $64.39. 100,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,062. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

