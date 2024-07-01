Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

