Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 14.9% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.