Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after buying an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

