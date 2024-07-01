Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.75.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,399,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Featured Stories

