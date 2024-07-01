Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $93.74. 26,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,662. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

