Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVNDY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.32. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

