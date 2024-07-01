Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous Acquires 3,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.86 on Monday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

