Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shell alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after acquiring an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.