Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Sells 3,882 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 39.9% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $43,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $246.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

