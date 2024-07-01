Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 128.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.5% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 16.9% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 857,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

