Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expands By 14.8%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

