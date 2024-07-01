Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 18.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 3,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.6 days.

Air China Stock Down 9.0 %

Air China stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

