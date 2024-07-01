Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 10.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.38 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.