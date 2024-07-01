Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 10.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.38 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
About Alpha Services and
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.