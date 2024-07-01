Short Interest in Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Grows By 32.5%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.80 on Monday. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.