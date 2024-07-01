Short Interest in Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Grows By 32.5%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.80 on Monday. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

