Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Drops By 9.1%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

