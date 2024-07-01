Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Declines By 26.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.0 days.

Antofagasta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $27.18 on Monday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

