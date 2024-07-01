Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Rises By 15.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.43. Appian has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

