Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Increases By 21.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.