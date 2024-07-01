Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Increases By 21.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
