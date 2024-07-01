Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declines By 30.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

