Short Interest in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Rises By 17.4%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

ATLX opened at $10.38 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. ( NASDAQ:ATLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLX shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

