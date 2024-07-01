Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Declines By 25.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.
Shares of AVAH opened at $2.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
