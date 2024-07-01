Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Declines By 25.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.