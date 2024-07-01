Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 14.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.
Aviva Company Profile
