Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 18.2%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

AWRE opened at $1.97 on Monday. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

