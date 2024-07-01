Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Expands By 17.5%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

AXTLF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

