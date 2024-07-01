Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Expands By 46.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CX remained flat at $6.39 during midday trading on Monday. 152,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 403,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 16.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
