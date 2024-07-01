Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Expands By 46.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX remained flat at $6.39 during midday trading on Monday. 152,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 403,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 16.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.