Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rises By 47.1%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

