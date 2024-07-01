Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Grows By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
