Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Grows By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.