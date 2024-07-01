Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expands By 16.6%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $321.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

