Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Increases By 15.4%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INTI stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

