Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Grows By 24.1%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

