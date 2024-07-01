Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Decreases By 32.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOGU Stock Performance

MOGU opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. MOGU has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.58.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

