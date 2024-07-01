Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Increases By 18.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Monday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

