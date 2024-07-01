Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Increases By 18.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Proximus Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Monday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.
About Proximus
