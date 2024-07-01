Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Drops By 31.5%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RCON opened at $1.44 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

