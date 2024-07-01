Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declines By 32.2%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

