Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Grows By 13.4%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.0 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $9.43 on Monday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.
About RS Group
