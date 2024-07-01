Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Grows By 13.4%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.0 days.

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $9.43 on Monday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

