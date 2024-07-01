Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Declines By 25.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 414,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.94.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
