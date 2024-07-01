Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 20.0%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of SVBL remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

