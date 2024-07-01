Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 20.0%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
Shares of SVBL remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Silver Bull Resources
