Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Increases By 36.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII remained flat at $11.12 during trading on Monday. 780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

