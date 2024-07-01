Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 21.1%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.0 days.
TAG Immobilien Stock Performance
Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $15.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
