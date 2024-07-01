Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 21.1%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.0 days.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $15.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.