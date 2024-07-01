Short Interest in Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Grows By 31.2%

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,704.0 days.

Get Takashimaya alerts:

Takashimaya Stock Performance

TKSHF stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Takashimaya has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Takashimaya shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takashimaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takashimaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.