Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Grows By 45.3%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy
Talen Energy Stock Performance
Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.