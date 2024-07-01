Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Grows By 45.3%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLNE opened at $111.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.79.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

