Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Increases By 26.4%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares in the company, valued at $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.59 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

