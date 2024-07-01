Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Increases By 31.1%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 2.6 %

VEEE opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

