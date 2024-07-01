Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Declines By 26.9%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $48.54.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.