Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Increases By 22.3%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 4.4 %

USNZY opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

