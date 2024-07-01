Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 20.8%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,096,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,416.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Trading Up 11.5 %

VOYJF stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

