Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Rises By 47.4%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.