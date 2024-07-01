Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Rises By 47.4%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Webuy Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Webuy Global Company Profile
