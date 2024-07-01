Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Grows By 53.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Down 4.8 %

WIMI stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.87.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

